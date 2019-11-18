VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for MOONLIGHT SONATA: DEAFNESS IN THREE MOVEMENTS

Directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-award winner Irene Taylor Brodsky (HBO's Beware the Slenderman, The Final Inc, Hear and Now), Moonlight Sonata is a deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up, his deaf grandfather growing old, and Ludwig van Beethoven the year he was blindsided by deafness and wrote his iconic sonata. An intergenerational, inter-era tale of deafness, Moonlight Sonata explores what we discover when we push beyond loss.

Watch the preview below!

Moonlight Sonata premieres December 11th at 9 PM on HBO.





