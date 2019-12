Calvin reluctantly agrees to let Marty create a website for his auto shop in the hopes of drumming up more business. Also, with Gemma out of town for a school retreat, Dave makes it his mission to prove to his son, Grover, that there's more to life than his favorite gadgets.

