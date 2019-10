An incorrigible pickpocket, Jin (guest star Bobby Lee), asks Magnum for help when a cell phone he recently lifted receives a very suspicious text message. Watch the clip below!

Also, Magnum is frustrated when Higgins still won't give him an answer to whether or not she will become his partner, and when Rick decides to make a bold career move, T.C. comes to the rescue, on Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. airs Friday, at 9/8c. Only on CBS!





