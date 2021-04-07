VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for THE MAURITANIAN

Witness the astounding and inspirational true story of one man's decades long fight for freedom and his RELENTLESS PURSUIT for justice in THE MAURITANIAN, available to own on Digital April 20, 2021, Video on Demand on May 4, 2021 and on Blu-ray™, DVD on May 11, 2021 from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Declared "triumphant" by Clayton Davis, Variety the political thriller is based on The New York Times best-selling memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi and has been hailed as one of the most important and timely films of the year.

Watch the trailer below!

Filled with deeply emotional and suspenseful moments from beginning to end, the "positively gripping" (Peter Debruge, Variety) film stars Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs, Contact, Inside Man) as Nancy Hollander, Slahi's tenacious defense attorney turned ally and Tahar Rahim (A Prophet, The Past, The Eagle) as Slahi, who deliver deeply powerful performances that garnered a Golden Globe® Award for Best Supporting Actress in Motion Picture and a Golden Globe® nomination Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama. The acclaimed film has also been nominated for five BAFTA Awards including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Leading Actor. Combining masterful filmmaking with an unapologetic look at our justice system, THE MAURITANIAN on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital features exclusive bonus content including an alternate opening, deleted scenes and insightful featurettes that take viewers deeper into the gripping story of the power of courage and conviction against all odds.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Kevin Macdonald (The Last KING of Scotland, State of Play, Whitney), THE MAURITANIAN is based on the remarkable true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi's fight for freedom after being imprisoned without charges for years. As a battle for justice rages and shocking truths are revealed, Slahi proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up. Alongside Foster and Rahim, the captivating film features incredible must-see performances from the entire supporting cast including Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Avenger's Franchise, Star Trek Into Darkness, The Imitation Game), Golden Globe® nominee Shailene Woodley (Divergent Franchise, "Big Little Lies", The Fault in Our Stars) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Thor: The Dark World).

