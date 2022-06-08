VIDEO: Watch a New Teaser For Rob Zombie's THE MUNSTERS Film

From writer and director Rob Zombie comes THE MUNSTERS, an all-new feature-length film releasing this fall from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

The new teaser features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

The Munsters originally aired on television in the 1960s. In July, Rob Zombie announced that he was directing the new remake. Zombie previously directed two Halloween remakes in the early 2000s, along with 3 From Hell, 1000 Corpses, and The Devil's Rejects.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: