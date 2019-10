Deacon's family gets caught in the crosshairs of a drug cartel when he and the SWAT team aim to bring down its leader, a former foreign rebel force leader running drugs IN PLAIN SIGHT via a local flower market.

Also, Hondo receives troubling news regarding his father, and Tan is forced to go before an internal review board due to his girlfriend's indiscretion

Watch the clip below!

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesday, at 10/9c on CBS.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You