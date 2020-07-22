VIDEO: Watch a First Look of DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS on TLC

TLC has shared a first look at the upcoming new series DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS, premiering Tuesday, August 11 at 10pm ET/PT.

Fans of TLC will fall in love with this energetic and loving young family with 14 children comprising quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins -- all of whom were remarkably conceived naturally.

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC's popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.

