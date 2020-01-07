VIDEO: Watch a First Look At LEGO MASTERS, Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 on FOX!

Don't miss the series premiere of LEGO MASTERS, WED FEB 5th only on FOX!

Watch the first look below!

Hosted by Will Arnett comes the new FOX competition show, LEGO MASTERS. Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale where the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.





