When Junior comes home from college to visit Dre and Bow, it turns out he's got an ulterior motive: He and his boys steal all the groceries, cleaning supplies, and other staples they can get their hands on in an elaborate, 'Ocean's Eleven'-style heist. From 'Every Day I'm Struggling,' season 6, episode 2 of black-ish.

Watch the clip below!

Watch BLACK-ISH TUESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You