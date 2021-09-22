VIDEO: Watch a Clip From the New Apple TV+ Series FOUNDATION

Apple TV+ is has shared a sneak peek clip from the eagerly awaited epic saga "Foundation," debuting globally Friday, September 24, with the first two episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The new clip is from the premiere episode, "The Emperor's Peace," where Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) leaves her life in Synnax behind when the galaxy's greatest mathematician, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), invites her to Trantor. In episode two, "Preparing to Live," the Foundation makes the long journey to Terminus as Gaal and Raych (Alfred Enoch) grow closer. The Empire faces a difficult decision.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, "Foundation" is a thrilling and emotional saga that chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save the fate of humanity amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. When revolutionary mathematician Hari Seldon predicts the impending demise of the Empire, he and his loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.

Enraged by Seldon's claims, the ruling Cleons - a long line of emperor clones - fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they become forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

"Foundation" features an international cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

Watch the new clip here:

Photo Courtesy of: Apple