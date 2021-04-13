VIDEO: Watch a Clip From ILANA GLAZER PRESENTS TIGHT FIVE

Today, Comedy Central launches the new digital stand-up series Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five on Comedy Central's Stand-Up YouTube Channel. The nine-episode series features stand-up sets especially curated by Ilana Glazer (Broad City), and will roll out weekly starting Tuesday, April 13 at 12pm ET.

Watch the trailer for the new series below!

The stand-up series features comedy from: Marie Faustin (4/13), Alex English (4/20), Alison Leiby (4/27), Petey DeAbreu (5/4), Sydnee Washington (5/11), Shalewa Sharpe (5/18), Rojo Perez (5/25), Fareeha Kahn (6/1) and Kristen Buckels & Lacey Jeka (6/8). Ilana Glazer Presents: Tight Five is produced by Glazer's production company, Starrpix. Ilana Glazer, Kelsie Kiley and Karl Frankenfield serve as Executive Producers, alongside producer Elena Ridker and directed by Kristian Mercado.

