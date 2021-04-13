Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Clip From ILANA GLAZER PRESENTS TIGHT FIVE

The series will roll out weekly starting Tuesday, April 13 at 12pm ET.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Today, Comedy Central launches the new digital stand-up series Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five on Comedy Central's Stand-Up YouTube Channel. The nine-episode series features stand-up sets especially curated by Ilana Glazer (Broad City), and will roll out weekly starting Tuesday, April 13 at 12pm ET.

Watch the trailer for the new series below!

The stand-up series features comedy from: Marie Faustin (4/13), Alex English (4/20), Alison Leiby (4/27), Petey DeAbreu (5/4), Sydnee Washington (5/11), Shalewa Sharpe (5/18), Rojo Perez (5/25), Fareeha Kahn (6/1) and Kristen Buckels & Lacey Jeka (6/8). Ilana Glazer Presents: Tight Five is produced by Glazer's production company, Starrpix. Ilana Glazer, Kelsie Kiley and Karl Frankenfield serve as Executive Producers, alongside producer Elena Ridker and directed by Kristian Mercado.

For additional clips and content from Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five follow Comedy Central Stand-Up on social: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Launched in October 2018, the Comedy Central Stand-Up Channel on YouTube (1.6M subscribers) features a gold mine of original series, specials and exclusive clips for fans looking to revisit a classic special from a legendary comedian or discovering a new favorite performance.

