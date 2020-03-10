VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Look at MY BRILLIANT FRIEND on HBO

The cast and crew of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND discuss how Elena and Lila's friendship will evolve and tease what's to come in season 2. Season 2 premieres Monday at 10pm.

Watch the clip below.

When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship. Based on the bestselling series by Elena Ferrante.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You