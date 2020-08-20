VIDEO: Watch Trailer for Netflix's LOVE GUARANTEED

The film will be released on September 3.

On September 3, Netflix will release Love, Garanteed, directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., and Heather Graham.

Earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other - which could jeopardize everything.

To watch on September 3, visit www.netflix.com/LoveGuaranteed.

Check out the trailer below!

