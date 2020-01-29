VIDEO: Watch THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Super Bowl Spot

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has shared its SUPER BOWL spot, featuring car chases, robots, flashbacks, and...Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary!

Watch below!

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship.





