VIDEO: Watch THE GREAT UNKNOWN Starring Olympia Dukakis

Writer, executive producer, and actor Desirée Matthews announced today that the award-winning short narrative film, The Great Unknown, is available to stream online. Starring Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis and created by an all-female crew and team of producers, The Great Unknown shares THE UNTOLD STORY of miscarriage through the feminine life cycle of birth, death, transformation, and rebirth. Matthews specifically chose to launch the film online during the month of October, which has been designated as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

"I am so excited to finally share this deeply personal film with the world," said Matthews. "The experience of miscarriage is an ancient, sacred bond that so many of us share, but too often it is endured alone in the shadows. It is my hope the film will bring this intimate loss into the light- offering compassion, comfort, and visibility. Once we start sharing our stories we find that we are not alone in our grief, and the act of being witnessed, being seen is transformative.

When a young woman experiences a miscarriage, she arrives at her grandmother's door seeking a witness to her profound grief. As the two women struggle to find their way through this devastating loss, the ancient power of sisterhood is revealed in the sacred bond they share.

Inspired by untold stories, The Great Unknown offers a deep questioning of, and eventual surrender to, the vast mysteries of life. The Great Unknown had its world premiere at Hollyshorts at the world-famous Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Since then, it has screened at festivals nationwide, including SCAD Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, Sonoma International Film Festival, and San Jose International Short Film Festival, among others. The Great Unknown won "Best Female Filmmaker" at the 2019 Cordillera International Film Festival.

