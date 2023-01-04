Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Showtime's BOYS IN BLUE Documentary

BOYS IN BLUE is available early for free online sampling on streaming platforms and on demand to subscribers and non-subscribers through February 28.

Jan. 04, 2023  

SHOWTIME has released the series premiere of its new four-part docuseries, BOYS IN BLUE, early for free online sampling on streaming platforms and on demand to subscribers and non-subscribers through February 28. The first episode is available now on Sho.com, Showtime.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms including YouTube.

As part of Paramount's Content for Change initiative, BOYS IN BLUE and its first episode's early, unrestricted release continues the company's mission to create a more equitable and accessible media industry through inclusive storytelling. The complex relationship between the young, predominately Black high school athletes and their police officer football coaches and mentors examined in BOYS IN BLUE is unique, especially in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, and represents the epitome of what Content for Change aims to share with viewers.

Set in motion by the SHOWTIME sister network BET, Content for Change aims to break down the narratives that allow for racism and hate to exist through a diversity of representation in programming and production.

BOYS IN BLUE focuses on North Community High School's Polars football team, where mostly Black student-athletes are coached and mentored by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. The series follows the team as they navigate LIFE AFTER the tragic police killing of Floyd, a milestone event in American history that set off a national movement for social justice and police reform.

Despite their differences, the officers and students find common ground on the field and kinship in the drive to win a state championship, establishing what they believe is a safe harbor from the violence and civil unrest of their community. As players and coaches return to the field with visions of championship glory, their sense of normalcy and optimism are tested like never before.

"Paramount's Content for Change initiative is thrilled to partner with SHOWTIME to open access BOYS IN BLUE to a wider audience," said Crystal Barnes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. "This powerful series showcases how connection on and off the field can inspire change. One of many ways true change begins is by unleashing the power of content to counteract bias, stereotypes and hate, and challenge norms."

To amplify the Content for Change mission, Paramount commissioned acclaimed artist and musician Vo Williams for an original new single "Trailblazing." Watch the BOYS IN BLUE season teaser video featuring the track here.

The series is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Berg, who also executive produced via Film 45 with partners Matthew Goldberg and Brandon Carroll, alongside Rob Ford. The series is produced by Mandon Lovett and co-executive produced by Emily Webster Jackson, Giselle Rodriguez, Ryan Schiavo and Andre Gary.

Paramount's Content for Change is a global companywide, cross-brand initiative that seeks to harness the power of content to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes, and all forms of hate. Informed and inspired by BET's groundbreaking campaign, Content for Change applies scientific research, rigor, and data to transform the entire creative ecosystem across three pillars - the content the company produces, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything Paramount does.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports.

Watch the documentary here:






