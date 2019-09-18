VIDEO: Watch Sarah Paulson Talk About Meeting Cher on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sarah Paulson discusses her "personal experience" with Cher during her Met Gala performance, how her past Tonight Show impressions helped win her a voiceover role in Abominable and putting on a bikini for The Goldfinch. Watch the clip below!

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. She was first introduced to Steppenwolf through her work in ensemble member Tracy Letts's Killer Joe, and the two appear in Stephen Spielberg's upcoming film The Post. Paulson's impressive film career includes features with ensemble members Lois Smith (Griffin & Phoenix), Austin Pendleton (The Notorious Bettie Page) and John Malkovich, whom she joins in the Netflix film Bird Box. On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags! You'll also find behind the scenes videos and other great web exclusives.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You