Singer, rapper, and actress Lizzo performed her smash hits "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell" on this year's VMAs. Watch a video of the performance here!

Lizzo's recent album, "Cuz I Love You," made it to number 6 on Billboard's Hot 100. She is nominated for four awards tonight, including Best New Artist.

Watch her VMA performance below!





