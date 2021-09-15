VIDEO: Watch Keke Palmer, Tiffany Haddish, & More Celebrate THE PROUD FAMILY Ahead of Disney+ Reboot

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will bring high-voltage star power when the eagerly-awaited revival of the groundbreaking hit animated series, "The Proud Family," now celebrating its 20th anniversary, launches in 2022 on Disney+.

The guest-starring voice cast will feature some of music and entertainment's biggest names, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, Jane Lynch, Jaden Smith, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Al Roker.

Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk ("This Is Us") as Penny's boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau ("Real Husbands of Hollywood") who reprises her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk ("Red Tails") who reprises his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of "The Proud Family" today, a few stars from the revival share what the iconic original series meant to them, including Normani who calls her grandmother Suga Mama "because it's literally what my household looked like;" Johnson added, "it was a huge part of my childhood and I hold that very dear to my heart;" Blackk shared, "the different characters and personalities in the show reflected what was going on in my home;" and Palmer said, "even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody."

Watch the video below: