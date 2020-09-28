VIDEO: Watch Journalist Bob Woodward Talk President Trump on AXIOS

The new episode airs tonight, September 28.

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.





This week's episode features:

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward and Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan, both known for their reporting and insights about President Donald Trump and his administration, discuss the president, the Supreme Court, the future of American democracy and how this administration and this moment in history differs from the eight previous presidencies Woodward has covered.

Dr. Andre Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and the author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America's Black Cities discusses the racial wealth gap and the possible paths towards reparations for Black Americans with Axios Markets editor Dion Rabouin.

President of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson and Axios White House and politics editor Margaret Talev discuss the future of Roe v. Wade, the fight over reproductive rights, and the balance of the Supreme Court.

President of Susan B. Anthony List Marjorie Dannenfelser talks about President Donald Trump and overturning Roe v. Wade with Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

