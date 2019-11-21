VIDEO: Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Talk About KNIVES OUT on TODAY SHOW

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis visits TODAY to talk about her new film "Knives Out," a comic murder mystery with a star-studded cast: "Anything with a knife, I take the job!" she jokes. She also speaks frankly about her struggle with addiction - and says that Hoda Kotb should run for president!

Watch the interview below!

