VIDEO: Watch Helen Hunt & Paul Reiser Talk About the MAD ABOUT YOU Reboot on TODAY SHOW

In the 1990s, sitcom "Mad About You" chronicled the lives of a New York City couple. Now stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser visit TODAY to talk about the show's revival. Hunt says they got "artistically greedy" and decided to reboot the show. Reiser adds, "Our motto was 'don't let this suck.'"

Watch the interview below!

