VIDEO: Watch Elliott Gould Talk About His Time on FRIENDS on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

Elliott Gould, who played Ross and Monica's father on "Friends," shares which moments still stand out to him from the show and what it was like to meet Taylor Swift. "I had no idea that people would respond to me as being this character," he said.

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Elliott Gould's Broadway credits include "The Guys in The Truck," "Little Murders," and more.

VIDEO: Watch Elliott Gould Talk About His Time on FRIENDS on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!
  • VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'