VIDEO: Watch Elliott Gould Talk About His Time on FRIENDS on TODAY SHOW!

Elliott Gould, who played Ross and Monica's father on "Friends," shares which moments still stand out to him from the show and what it was like to meet Taylor Swift. "I had no idea that people would respond to me as being this character," he said.

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

Elliott Gould's Broadway credits include "The Guys in The Truck," "Little Murders," and more.





