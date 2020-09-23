Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Evan Rachel Wood

Evan talks about how she’s balancing life as a single parent.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Evan talks about how she's balancing life as a single parent, her longtime love of pantsuits, and her basement karaoke lounge. PLUS: Conan helps Evan get the word out about her adoptable foster dog Tommy.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

Wood stars on "Westworld" as Delores.

play


