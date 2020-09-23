VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Evan Rachel Wood
Evan talks about how she’s balancing life as a single parent.
Evan talks about how she's balancing life as a single parent, her longtime love of pantsuits, and her basement karaoke lounge. PLUS: Conan helps Evan get the word out about her adoptable foster dog Tommy.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
Wood stars on "Westworld" as Delores.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Cherry Jones Accepts her Emmy Award For SUCCESSION
- VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!
- VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Name Appears in More Comprehensive EMMYS 'IN MEMORIAM' Video
- Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Someone Else's Story' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!