VIDEO: Watch Bradley Cooper in the 'Barbra Streisand' Clip From LICORICE PIZZA

A new clip from Licorice Pizza, featuring Bradley Cooper, has been released.

In the clip, Cooper plays Jon Peters, who was then in a relationship with Barbra Streisand. Watch the new clip below!

The film is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

The film also stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, and Maya Rudolph.