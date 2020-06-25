VIDEO: Watch A Sneak Peek From Week 2 Of TBS's TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS

Tune in to check out part two of the first round as the next 16 comics compete to move to round two.



With Jason Sudeikis acting as the master of ceremonies and providing color commentary, watch the comics go head-to-head virtually to out-funny one another. The comedy competition series presents 32 comedians facing off in a hilarious, single-elimination bracket-style tournament, with each episode featuring multiple match-ups. Each comic has been split into four regions and will face-off each week until two are left to compete in front of an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a winner. The comedians have been sorted into "The South," "The East," "The West," and "Unknown, Probably Canada" brackets.



To view all the matchups and vote for your favorite, visit tournmentoflaughs.com after new episodes air Sundays at 10:00pm ET/PT on TBS. UNKNOWN, PROBABLY CANADA



Cameron Esposito Sleeps with a Hatchet: When the pandemic hit, Cameron panic-bought a bidet, started sleeping with a hatchet, went to the ER, and then fell into a visible hole.





Natasha Leggero's Drive-thru comedy

World-famous comedienne Natasha Leggero does socially-distanced stand-up for the drive-thru attendant.





Preacher Lawson Cancels Social Media

After deleting social media from his phone, Preacher is haunted by ghosts of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.





Mary Lynn Rajskub Got an Eye Job

Mary Lynn Rajskub just underwent a powerful new cosmetic procedure and she's never felt better.

THE WEST



Triumph the Insult Comic Dog chats with Dr. Phil

Stuck at home during the pandemic, Triumph calls DR. PHIL and tries to help him save his credibility.





Chaunté Wayans, Tiger Queen

No matter how many mishaps she suffers, nothing can stop Chaunté Wayans from helping her beloved tigers.



Clayton English's Plea to White People

Clayton English puts his own timely spin on those sad puppy commercials that tug at your heartstrings.



Liza Minnelli in Quarantine (Starring Matteo Lane)

Liza answers all your burning questions about life in quarantine, her latest music, and the special new men in her life.

THE SOUTH



Goin' to the Club with Chip Chipperson (Starring Jim Norton)

Chip Chipperson shows the viewers how to play a card game called "Goin to the Club."





At Home With Paul Rodriguez

Paul Rodriguez tells jokes from his bed and somebody else's pool.



Ultimate White Girl Challenge with Megan Gailey

Megan Gailey does every single white girl thing in record time.





Gina Yashere Makes Sleep Apnea Sexy

A CPAP machine is the ultimate fashion accessory in this video from Gina Yashere.

THE EAST



Tubbin' With Brenda (Starring Fortune Feimster)

Meet Brenda: She's been divorced 3 times, but she knows a thing or two about keeping a man.



Tim Dillon Is the Hero We Need

Tim Dillon always wanted to be a hero on the front lines, and now is his time to shine.





Single Female 2020 with Marina Franklin

Marina Franklin is a single social media influencer who needs followers for her world domination scheme.





In Godfrey We Trust

Godfrey wants to put a new warning label on bleach specifically for Trump supporters.

