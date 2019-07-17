VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip Of The Jonas Brothers Stopping By Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge

Nick Jonas talks about his wedding to Priyanka Chopra and Snoop tells a story about a time he he hung out with Joe Jonas in the studio. Plus, Martha learns the meaning of crunk, the Brothers debate their talents and Kevin Jonas talks about his daughters in a deleted scene.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are going head to head in THE KITCHEN on their Emmy-nominated cooking show. Joined by celebrity teammates and judges, the hosts battle it out for the Potluck Party Platter prize in themed culinary challenges, including a 4/20 munchies chowdown, a Father's Day feast and a Friendsgiving face-off. With dinner guests like Matthew McConaughey, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer and Jimmy Kimmel, there's never a dull moment at one of Martha and Snoop's potluck parties.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You