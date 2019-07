Lil' Kim and Chilli talk about motherhood, and Mya joins the conversation as they get real about their experiences in the music industry.

Lil' Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco set sail for the ultimate Caribbean vacation filled with hilarious antics, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances.





