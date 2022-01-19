VIDEO: Utopia Releases Sci-Fi Drama SAUL AT NIGHT Trailer

On January 18, 2022, Saul At Night, a sci-fi drama and feature debut by Cory Santilli, written by Daniel Miska (Froth and Bubble), will release on AppleTV and Altavod.

Starring Kentucker Audley (She Dies Tomorrow, American Woman, Her Smell), Suzanne Clément (Mommy, Laurence Anyways, I Killed My Mother) Stephanie Ellis (The Sleepwalker, Men in Black 3) and Acadia Colan (Ted Bundy Had a Son), Saul At Night follows Saul Capgras (Audley) as he is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment.

A legally imposed curfew and mandated sleeping schedule has been forced upon citizens, except Saul, THE ONE person who rests during the day and spends his waking hours in the eerie and lonely night. Alienated from his family, Saul begins to invent ways to continue sharing his life with his wife and daughter, but things take a turn when he encounters a mysterious woman on one of his nightly wanderings.

Saul at Night is a carefully drawn study of human nature and the nature of connections to both loved ones and strangers.

Saul At Night is a JawDoc Productions film produced by Julie R. Snyder and Raz Cunningham and executive produced by Stephen T. Skoly, with original music by Kubilay Uner (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Cinematography by Jack Caswell (Reasons For Being Sad) and editing by Bart Brevé (Doctor Strange).

Co-founded by Robert Schwartzman, Utopia is a sales and distribution company known for feature films including the breakout TIFF comedy, SHIVA BABY; the Cannes selected MICKEY AND THE BEAR; the forthcoming Cannes 2021 selection VORTEX, Gaspar Noe's sixth feature; Sundance selection, EL PLANETA; and documentaries including Academy Award winner Errol Morris' AMERICAN DHARMA; the Ross Brothers' Sundance charmer, BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS; and the forthcoming doc on the artist Dash Snow, MOMENTS LIKE THIS NEVER LAST from Cheryl Dunn and Vice Studios.

