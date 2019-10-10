VIDEO: Ted Danson Talks About the Final Season of THE GOOD PLACE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Ted Danson reveals who he was excited to meet at the Emmys and talks about filming the last season of THE GOOD PLACE and the show being studied in college classes.

Watch the clip below!

