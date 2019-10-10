VIDEO: Ted Danson Talks About the Final Season of THE GOOD PLACE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Ted Danson reveals who he was excited to meet at the Emmys and talks about filming the last season of THE GOOD PLACE and the show being studied in college classes.

Watch the clip below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

VIDEO: Ted Danson Talks About the Final Season of THE GOOD PLACE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action
  • VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA