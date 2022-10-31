VIDEO: Tamron Hall Channels Halle Bailey's LITTLE MERMAID on TAMRON HALL's Halloween Episode

"Tamron Hall" invites viewers 'Under the Sea' to celebrate the nationally syndicated show's fourth annual Halloween Extravaganza airing today, Monday, October 31.

Inspired by Halle Bailey who will play the first Black "Ariel" in the upcoming live-action adaption of "The Little Mermaid," Tamron made a dazzling entrance as "Ariel Hall" as she floated down to her set which was transformed into an ocean fit for Disney's favorite Mermaid.

Hall was joined by six young mermaids who sat beside her as she welcomed her first guest, Walt Disney legend Jodi Benson, who voiced the original character over 30 years ago. Benson treated the Tam Fam to an impromptu performance of "Part of Your World."

While discussing her new book, "Part of My World: What I've Learned from The Little Mermaid about Love, Faith, and Finding My Voice," Benson shared a message with her successor saying, "Halle has just done an amazing job and we are so proud of her and we are so thrilled about this live action movie. We're beside ourselves with excitement."

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

Watch Hall's entrance here: