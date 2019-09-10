VIDEO: Starz Announces Premiere Date & Releases Trailer for DUBLIN MURDERS

Starz announced today that their original series "Dublin Murders" will premiere on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ. In addition, the network unveiled the official trailer as well as the original key art.

Watch the trailer below!

Adapted from Tana French's Dublin Murder Squad series of novels, "Dublin Murders" is a psychological thriller created by Sarah Phelps, who executive produced the series alongside Euston Films' Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos, as well as Element Pictures' Ed Guiney, Veritas Entertainment's Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, and Saul Dibb, who also serves as lead director. "Dublin Murders" makes its world premiere as part of the Content Canada festival in Toronto, Ontario, today.

"Dublin Murders" will debut the first of its eight episodes on Starz on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by successive episodes each week. Simultaneously, the series will debut on the Starz app, Starz On Demand and STARZPLAY across Europe and Latin America.

Set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the millennium, "Dublin Murders" focuses on two murder investigations led by ambitious and charismatic detectives Rob Reilly (Killian Scott of The Commuter, "Ripper Street") and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene of "Penny Dreadful," "Ransom"). The victims are seemingly unrelated, but as audiences will discover, they are knitted together by powerful shared themes - the macabre "red in tooth and claw" elements of both stories and their heart-thumping psychological thriller qualities. Additional cast members include Conleth Hill ("Game of Thrones") and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, "Love/Hate").









