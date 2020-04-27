VIDEO: Showtime Sports Releases Trailer for BASKETBALL COUNTY: IN THE WATER

SHOWTIME Sports has released the official trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary film BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water, premiering Friday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. A collaboration with NBA star Kevin Durant and sports business executive Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures, BASKETBALL COUNTY examines how Durant's hometown of Prince George's County, Md., has recently produced more elite basketball players than anywhere else in the world.

Watch the trailer below!

A fascinating examination of a remarkable community, BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water unveils the history behind the basketball hotbed that is Prince George's County and its social, economic and cultural evolution through the lens of some of the game's biggest stars including Durant, Victor Oladipo, Quinn Cook, Marissa Coleman and many more. Since 2000, the county just outside the nation's capital has spawned some 25 NBA players, more than a dozen WNBA players and countless skilled players who have competed at elite universities, highlighting the decades-long prevalence of basketball within a region of roughly 800,000 residents.

BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water is produced by Thirty Five Ventures and directed by Maryland natives and first-time directors John Beckham and Jimmy Jenkins. The executive producers are Durant, Kleiman along with Durant's fellow NBA stars Oladipo and Cook.

Last month, Showtime announced that new customers who sign up before May 3 can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the Showtime streaming service, available on SHOWTIME.com and the Showtime app on all supported devices.





Related Articles View More TV Stories