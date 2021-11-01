VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for Kevin Garnett Documentary

SHOWTIME Sports has released the official trailer for Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible, a bold new documentary chronicling the life and legacy of one of the NBA's all-time greats, Kevin Garnett, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year. The documentary premieres on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible spotlights the remarkable career of Garnett, who was also recently named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. The feature-length documentary is executive produced by three-time EmmyÂ® award-winning independent filmmaker Marc Levin, Brian Bennett and Kevin Garnett, produced and directed by Daniel B. Levin and Eric W. Newman (THE RESURGENCE) and produced by Mike Marangu.

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible is the second documentary from SHOWTIME Sports featuring a high-profile NBA star this fall, following the October 15 premiere of PASSION PLAY: RUSSELL WESTBROOK. The two films add to a growing list of premium basketball content in the SHOWTIME Sports library that also includes the Emmy Award-nominated QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY, the multi-part series SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE from LeBron James, KOBE BRYANT'S MUSE, BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water, THE RESURGENCE: DEMARCUS COUSINS and more.

Watch the new trailer here: