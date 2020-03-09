VIDEO: Selena Gomez Quizzes Keith Morrison And Josh Mankiewicz On Wildest DATELINE Crimes

Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz are known as "The Rolling Stones of True-Crime" due to their 25 years of experience reporting for "Dateline" and true crime fan Selena Gomez has questions! Selena grills these two legendary broadcast journalists about the craziest story they've reported on, and it turns out it's THE ONE they're working on right now.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





