VIDEO: See Zach Galifianakis in the Trailer for BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Directed by Scott Aukerman, and produced by Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Caitlin Daley, and Aukerman and Galifianakis, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Zach Galifianakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo and features cameo appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rust, Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves, Chance the Rapper, and other "celebrities."





