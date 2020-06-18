VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Talks Playing Linda Tripp in AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Sarah Paulson was a guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on Wednesday to talk about playing Linda Tripp in "American Crime Story: Impeachment" and the major physical transformation she had to go through for it.

Paulson also talked about starring in "Mrs. America" on Hulu, and how she plays a composite character on the limited series. Paulson said, "I played the THE ONE character who starts in a particular place, not just geographically but internally, and ends up not necessarily going from the conservative side to the more liberal way of thinking, but she just has her eyes opened, so she starts kind of close minded and ends up with a real world view."

Watch the full interview below!

The upcoming third season of American Crime Story, subtitled Impeachment, is set to chronicle the impeachment of 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton for charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, based on a book written by Toobin entitled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The season is set to premiere on September 27, 2020.

