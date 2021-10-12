VIDEO: SHOWTIME Releases Trailer for Coming-Of-Age Documentary CUSP

The SHOWTIME award-winning feature documentary CUSP, from first-time feature-film directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, will premiere Friday, November 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Winners of the 2021 Emerging Filmmaker Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film FestivalÂ®, the filmmakers present an intimate and authentic glimpse into American girlhood when the constraints of adolescence clash with the growing desire for personal agency. The film will begin an awards qualifying run in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, November 12 ahead of the SHOWTIME premiere.

Set in a small Texas military town and shot in veritÃ© style, CUSP chases three spirited teenage girls - Brittney, Aaloni and Autumn - as they live out their fever-dream summer. The film captures intimate moments in female friendship while revealing the often traumatic experience of growing up in a culture of toxic masculinity. Though the girls' experiences are completely unique to their upbringing, CUSP tells a strikingly universal coming-of-age tale that is, at turns, funny, tragic, complicated, magical and stirring.

"The film gives space for these three incredibly brave girls, who are on the cusp of womanhood, to share their stories, revealing that there's true strength in vulnerability," says Hill.

Adds Bethencourt, "CUSP is a familiar story; as it foreshadows generational cycles, we hope it encourages future teenagers and girls to feel less alone in their own experiences."

CUSP is produced by Zachary Luke Kislevitz (Port Authority) for Kislevitz Films, along with Hill and Bethencourt, and executive produced by Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus for Maiden Voyage Pictures; Joe Plummer and Jenifer Westphal for Wavelength; and Caitlin Gold and Naomi McDougall Jones for The 51 Fund.

Watch the trailer here: