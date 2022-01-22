VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Talks About WEST SIDE STORY Audition Process on GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Rachel Zegler, the recent star of Spielberg's West Side Story film, appeared on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW yesterday. She talked about her casting journey to ultimately get the part of Maria, which took place over the course of a full year and numerous calls. Zegler also discusses talking to Spielberg to make sure she could star as Princess Fiona in her senior year musical at her high school in New Jersey. She was recently named Best Actress of the year by the National Board of Review for her performance as Maria in West Side Story. Watch her on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW below!