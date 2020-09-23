Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rachel Dratch Talks Debbie Downer on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Rachel Dratch talks about her prescient Debbie Downer coronavirus sketch.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Rachel Dratch talks about her prescient Debbie Downer coronavirus sketch on SNL and parenting during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

