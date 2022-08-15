Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Queen Latifah & Chris Bridges Star in END OF THE ROAD Trailer

The new film is set to begin streaming on September 9.

Aug. 12, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for END OF THE ROAD, a new film set to begin streaming on September 9.

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a HIGHWAY TO HELL for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, THE FAMILY finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

Directed by Millicent Shelton, END OF THE ROAD also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain.

Watch the new trailer here:

