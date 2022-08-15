VIDEO: Queen Latifah & Chris Bridges Star in END OF THE ROAD Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for END OF THE ROAD, a new film set to begin streaming on September 9.

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a HIGHWAY TO HELL for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, THE FAMILY finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

Directed by Millicent Shelton, END OF THE ROAD also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain.

