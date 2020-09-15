VIDEO: Play Guess the Celebrity Connection With Kelly Clarkson and Jason Derulo

Watch the clip below!

Jason Derulo and Kelly Clarkson play a hilarious game called "Dear God What's The Connection?" where they try to guess the link between two celebrities, and Kelly, of course, gets highly competitive. Tune in to the show for more with Jason and Kelly!

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You