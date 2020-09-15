Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Play Guess the Celebrity Connection With Kelly Clarkson and Jason Derulo

Sep. 15, 2020  

Jason Derulo and Kelly Clarkson play a hilarious game called "Dear God What's The Connection?" where they try to guess the link between two celebrities, and Kelly, of course, gets highly competitive. Tune in to the show for more with Jason and Kelly!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

