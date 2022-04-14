VIDEO: Peacock Shares 'Yacht Vibes' Clip From KILLING IT, Now Streaming on Peacock

Peacock has released a new trailer for Killing It. The new series is now streaming on Peacock.

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

Killing It reunites Craig Robinson with BROOKLYN NINE-NINE co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson recurred on NBC's BROOKLYN NINE-NINE as Jake's friend and nemesis, Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit).

The cast also includes Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, Jet Miller.

"We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted 'Killing It' to explore America's quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes," said creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

"It's a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable."

Watch the clip here: