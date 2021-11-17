VIDEO: Peacock Shares First Look at THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

Peacock has shared a first-look clip at The Housewives of the North Pole. The new holiday film begins streaming Thursday, December 9 on Peacock.

The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.

The cast also features Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo by: Fred Hayes/Peacock