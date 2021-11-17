Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares First Look at THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

pixeltracker

The new film will be released on December 9, only on Peacock.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Peacock has shared a first-look clip at The Housewives of the North Pole. The new holiday film begins streaming Thursday, December 9 on Peacock.

The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.

The cast also features Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo by: Fred Hayes/Peacock

VIDEO: Peacock Shares First Look at THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Pretty Woman Magnet
Pretty Woman Magnet
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Button Set

From This Author Michael Major