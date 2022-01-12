VIDEO: Peacock Shares EARNIN' IT NFL Documentary Series Trailer

On January 23, Peacock will exclusively premiere the first episode of EARNIN' IT, a 5-part docuseries from NFL FILMS highlighting the careers of some of the most powerful women working in the NFL.

Narrated by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara and executive produced by Jane Skinner Goodell and Teri Wagner Flynn, the docuseries spotlights how trailblazing women in football such as Sarah Thomas, Jennifer KING and Lori Locust are opening doors and paving the way for those who dream to follow in their footsteps.

Through first-hand accounts from football's most prominent owners, coaches, players, officials, agents, and reporters - and trailblazers in other industries as well - the series will offer fans a unique perspective into how women are truly changing the game, making NFL history, and re-defining the direction of America's most popular sport.

Episode 1 of EARNIN' IT drops on Peacock January 23, with new episodes premiering every week leading up to SUPER BOWL LVI. Viewers can stream the final episode of the docuseries on February 27, which will include a glimpse into how women across the NFL contributed to the most anticipated game of the season, as well as the world's largest stage - the SUPER BOWL Halftime Show. Fans will also be able to check out the first two episodes of EARNIN' IT on NBC on January 30th and February 5th respectively.

To emphasize the impact women have on the game of football, the series features first-hand accounts from influential voices around the league, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians, New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley, Washington Football Team Running Back Antonio Gibson, Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, NFL Legend Deion Sanders and so many more.

"This series introduces us to some of the coolest women in the country," said Jane Skinner Goodell, Executive Producer, Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress. "Their paths to the NFL are very different, but they share an intense passion and intellect for the game of football. Their drive to be the best is inspiring. What an honor to tell their stories."

"When Jane asked me to be part of a series highlighting women in the NFL, I said yes right away," said Ciara, the series' narrator. "I am honored to be a part of something so special that will undoubtedly be meaningful to so many people. I am awe-inspired by their incredible stories and am grateful to be part of sharing them with the world."

