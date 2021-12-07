Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS Film Trailer

The new holiday film will begin streaming on December 16.

Dec. 7, 2021  

On the heels of the successful Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem limited series, Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is the first holiday movie from the daytime drama.

On the heels of the successful Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem limited series, Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is the first holiday movie from the daytime drama.

The cast includes Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Chandler Massey, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker and Blake Berris.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


