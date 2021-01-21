VIDEO: Paul Bettany's Kids Are Not Impressed By His Marvel Superhero Role
His daughter prefers Iron Man over Vision.
Starring in a superhero movie usually earns actors a couple of cool points, but Paul Bettany admits that this is not the case with his kids. He shares that his children are unimpressed by his role in "The Avengers" film franchise and that his daughter prefers Iron Man over Vision. Ouch! Tune in for more with Paul Bettany.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
