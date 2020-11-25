VIDEO: Paul Bettany Talks WANDAVISION on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Paul Bettany shares his take on Thanksgiving.
Paul Bettany shares his take on Thanksgiving, teases his upcoming Marvel show WandaVision and sets up his new film Uncle Frank.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
