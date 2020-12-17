Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patty Jenkins Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Patty Jenkins talks about signing on to direct a new Star Wars movie.

Dec. 17, 2020  

Patty Jenkins talks about signing on to direct a new Star Wars movie, her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 and what the character Wonder Woman means to her.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


