VIDEO: Patty Jenkins Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Patty Jenkins talks about signing on to direct a new Star Wars movie.
Patty Jenkins talks about signing on to direct a new Star Wars movie, her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 and what the character Wonder Woman means to her.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
