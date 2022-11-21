VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
“A Christmas Fumble” premieres Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the official movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, "A Christmas Fumble," the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame.
Starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, "A Christmas Fumble" premieres Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. OWN's first Holiday movie, "The Great Holiday Bake War" starring LeToya Luckkett and Finesse Mitchell, will debut Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The "queen of crisis management," Nicole Barnes (Eva Marcille) gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Devale Ellis), whose network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days.
However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend -- a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.
"A Christmas Fumble" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films. Executive Producers include Carla Gardini and Roger M. Bobb; Neshama Entertainment's Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Eva Marcille is Co-Executive Producer and Lauren Tuck is Co-Producer.
Watch the new trailer here:
November 21, 2022
